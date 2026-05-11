Domagoso honors DZRH journo’s decades of service

During a local gathering on Monday, Domagoso expressed deep gratitude for the journalist’s long-standing dedication to the city, noting that Gonzales was known for his speed and accuracy in reporting Manila’s news.

“Thank you very much, Kuya Boy, for your service to the people of Manila and for the many memories of your time as a reporter in our beloved city,” Domagoso said. “We will never forget what you have shared. Farewell.”

The former mayor highlighted the journalist’s deep affection for Manila, where he covered nearly every government office over the course of 30 years.