Domagoso honors DZRH journo’s decades of service

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led tributes Monday for veteran broadcast journalist Misael “Boy” Gonzales, who died early Monday morning following a career spanning more than three decades on the Manila beat.
Gonzales, a mainstay of radio station DZRH, died at 6:11 a.m. at the Manila Medical Center after suffering a stroke, according to station officials. He was known affectionately among colleagues and city officials as “Kuya Boy.”
During a local gathering on Monday, Domagoso expressed deep gratitude for the journalist’s long-standing dedication to the city, noting that Gonzales was known for his speed and accuracy in reporting Manila’s news.
“Thank you very much, Kuya Boy, for your service to the people of Manila and for the many memories of your time as a reporter in our beloved city,” Domagoso said. “We will never forget what you have shared. Farewell.”
The former mayor highlighted the journalist’s deep affection for Manila, where he covered nearly every government office over the course of 30 years.
Gonzales had also successfully transitioned to digital media, garnering more than 100,000 followers on his personal vlog.
The death of the veteran reporter was marred by allegations from relatives, who claimed that three hospitals had failed to provide him with proper treatment before he was finally admitted to Manila Medical Center.
Gonzales was a respected figure in the Manila City Hall Press Corps, known for his institutional knowledge of the capital’s local government and his mentorship of younger reporters.