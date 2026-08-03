He said investigators would evaluate all available evidence, including what he described as admissions or confessions made by those already in custody.

"There's already the admission or confession of the subjects. That's why they are being subpoenaed—to shed light on what their participation really was," Matibag said.

He added that if the allegations against Paras and Leviste prove to be fabricated, the NBI would also assist them in pursuing legal action against those responsible.

"Kung wala naman at naiimbento lang ang mga taong ito, we are willing to help them prosecute these personalities," he said.

Matibag urged Paras and Leviste to cooperate with the bureau's investigation into the alleged scheme to implicate Recto in a supposed controversy, saying their testimonies are needed to clarify the allegations raised by the arrested suspects.

He said subpoenas for Paras and Leviste would be sent on Monday after being signed last Friday, directing both to appear before NBI investigators on Thursday.

"It will be sent today. It was signed last Friday but closed office hours. It will be sent today for Thursday hearing," Matibag said.

Matibag emphasized that because both personalities were identified by the arrested individuals, investigators must hear their side before determining whether any criminal liability exists.

"I encourage them to participate," he said. "They are entitled to due process, so they have to explain. That is the proper process under the law."

He warned, however, that if they fail to appear, the NBI will proceed based on the evidence already gathered.

"If they will not attend, we have to deal with it according to the evidence that will come before us," Matibag said.

The NBI is investigating an alleged scheme to implicate Recto through what authorities described as a coordinated character assassination campaign.