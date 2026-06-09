BARMM resumes gov't operations after quake inspections

Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua lifted the work suspension late Monday after receiving a report from the Ministry of Public Works confirming that all structures within the Bangsamoro Government Center remained intact and safe for occupancy. The suspension had been imposed after the quake triggered Intensity V shaking in Cotabato City and nearby provinces.

While normal operations have resumed, Macacua urged government employees to remain vigilant and strictly observe safety protocols as authorities continue monitoring for possible aftershocks, particularly in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, the areas most affected by the earthquake.