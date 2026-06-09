AFP confirms floating structure in Bajo de Masinloc

In a statement, the NTF-WPS said the surveillance verified a 6-by-6-meter floating installation equipped with what appears to be an antenna, confirming an earlier disclosure by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.

The latest aerial imagery obtained by the AFP also showed personnel stationed on the platform, while monitoring by the Philippine Coast Guard indicated that the structure remains within the shoal with individuals still on board.

The task force stressed that Bajo de Masinloc, internationally known as Scarborough Shoal, is "an integral part of the Philippines and falls within the country's maritime zones" as recognized under international law.

According to the NTF-WPS, relevant government agencies are closely coordinating to monitor developments and assess the nature, purpose and possible implications of the installation. Inter-agency efforts are also underway to establish a complete and accurate picture of the situation and determine any potential impact on Philippine maritime interests.

The task force reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, particularly the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award, which invalidated China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.

The NTF-WPS added that the Department of Foreign Affairs has already undertaken diplomatic action with the government of the People's Republic of China regarding the presence of the floating structure.

"The protection of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction remains a paramount consideration. The Philippine Government will continue to take appropriate actions consistent with international law and in defense of the country's national interests," the statement said.