BFAR said on Sunday the program will enable them to counter misinformation and disinformation while serving as trusted sources of information in their communities.

More than 80 fisherfolk leaders from across the country attended the launch in Subic Bay Freeport on 24 July.

BFAR National Director Elizer S. Salilig said fisherfolk are “more than providers of food for the nation—they are vital partners in sustaining coastal communities and maintaining a Filipino presence in areas such as Pag-asa Island.”

ATIN WPS is supported by the U.S. Embassy Manila’s Fish Right Project.