AFP confirms floating Bajo de Masinloc structure

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, through the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), on Tuesday confirmed reports disclosed by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. regarding a floating installation located in Bajo de Masinloc.
In a statement, the NTF-WPS said aerial surveillance conducted by several government agencies verified the presence of a 6-by-6-meter floating structure equipped with what appears to be an antenna.
The latest imagery obtained by the AFP also showed personnel stationed on the platform, while monitoring by the Philippine Coast Guard indicated that the structure remains within the shoal, with individuals observed on board.
The NTF-WPS stressed that Bajo de Masinloc, also known internationally as Scarborough Shoal, is an “integral part of the Philippines and falls within the country’s maritime zones” as recognized under international law.
The task force said it is closely coordinating with relevant government agencies to monitor developments and assess the nature, purpose, and implications of the installation.
Arbitral award
It added that interagency efforts are ongoing to establish a complete and accurate picture of the situation and determine any potential impact on Philippine maritime interests.