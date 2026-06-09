AFP confirms floating Bajo de Masinloc structure

The latest imagery obtained by the AFP also showed personnel stationed on the platform, while monitoring by the Philippine Coast Guard indicated that the structure remains within the shoal, with individuals observed on board.

The NTF-WPS stressed that Bajo de Masinloc, also known internationally as Scarborough Shoal, is an “integral part of the Philippines and falls within the country’s maritime zones” as recognized under international law.

The task force said it is closely coordinating with relevant government agencies to monitor developments and assess the nature, purpose, and implications of the installation.

Arbitral award

It added that interagency efforts are ongoing to establish a complete and accurate picture of the situation and determine any potential impact on Philippine maritime interests.