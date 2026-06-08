Quake shuts GenSan gateway, grounds Visayas flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) ordered the shutdown after the quake triggered a tsunami warning, issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. while safety inspections were carried out.

"Assessments of air navigation facilities, equipment, and operational capabilities are currently underway to ensure the continued safety and integrity of airport operations," CAAP said in an advisory.

The airport shutdown immediately rippled through airline operations, forcing Cebu Pacific (CEB) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) to cancel all scheduled services to and from General Santos.

CEB canceled 18 flights, including routes linking General Santos with Manila, Cebu, and Iloilo. PAL scrapped six flights connecting the city with Manila and Cebu.

The Gokongwei-led budget airlines said affected passengers had been notified and may opt for free rebooking or rerouting, conversion of tickets into travel funds, or full refunds.

"As this is a developing situation, some flight changes may continue to take place," the airline said, urging passengers to monitor flight status updates and ensure their contact information is updated to receive notifications.

PAL likewise offered passengers the option to rebook flights within 60 days, convert ticket values into travel credits, or request full refunds.

"The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and ground personnel remain our highest priority," PAL said in a statement. "The flight cancellations were implemented to allow for the necessary safety assessments and coordination with airport authorities following the seismic event."

Passengers were advised not to proceed to the airport without first checking the status of their flights, as authorities continued evaluating the condition of airport facilities and navigational equipment.