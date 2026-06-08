NBI: Flood control case far from over

“The investigation is ongoing. When the 18 bodyguards’ statements were released, instead of clearing the case, the process we are undertaking was delayed in pursuing answers to this issue of flood control,” he added.

Matibag said the bureau remains committed to going after individuals involved in corruption and other violations of the law.

Two ‘big personalities’ eyed

Matibag cited recent NBI operations against politically exposed persons as proof of the bureau's continuing anti-corruption efforts.

“Recently, we arrested a director from the SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] who was extorting,” he said.

He added that investigators are pursuing leads involving two “big personalities” allegedly linked to the flood control controversy, though he declined to identify them.

“We will not yet give the full details, but there are two big personalities who we think used dummies to hide the issue of flood control,” Matibag said.

Bam pushes urgency

Sen. Bam Aquino urged investigating agencies to move with greater urgency, noting that nearly a year has passed since concerns over flood control projects were exposed.

“There are people who say that the issue of flood control has been forgotten. But it has not been forgotten. Because there are people who will remind us of the issue of flood control. The weather,” Aquino said.

“When it rains in Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and many other places, when it rains throughout our region, people will remember this issue. They will think, ‘Did something happen?' That is why it is important to continue the hearing. To continue the investigation,” he added.

Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, meanwhile, said he sympathizes with the 18 alleged former Marines, saying they appeared to have been used.

“Because later on, they might be the ones to take the blame for the misdeeds of those who prepared the joint affidavit… and then, individually, when they speak, their stories are different,” he said.

Tulfo suspended the committee hearing until further notice in light of the earthquake that struck Mindanao.