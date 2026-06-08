NBI questions credibility of ‘18 bellboys’

According to the NBI, only three members are honorably retired Marines, while 12 were dishonorably discharged. Others are Army reservists or civilians. Some served as little as 10 months, with records of being absent without official leave, and several had already left military service before becoming employees of former congressman Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.

“The invocation of Marine Honor has no institutional basis in this group,” Matibag said.

Label carries no weight

Matibag stressed that being called an “ex-Marine” does not strengthen testimony in the absence of evidence.

“Courts rely on evidence, not on labels. The Supreme Court stated that probative value is based on personal knowledge, not on title or label,” he said.

He said credible testimony must come from direct personal experience.

“For example, if the witness actually saw and experienced the cash delivery, the statement is stronger. In the report, there are some clients who said that they saw the cash, but usually it is just based on someone else's story. The logistics of the operation is corroborated, but the core allegation that the cash is inside the suitcase is often just hearsay.”

Some members of the group did not personally know the entire story, yet their statements were included as a “collective narrative,” which does not convert hearsay into personal knowledge, he said.