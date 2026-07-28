Matibag made the remark while discussing the NBI's investigation into death threats posted on social media, including those directed at Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

The NBI Cybercrime Division is assisting in the probe after Hontiveros' office sought the bureau's help over online threats against the senator.

Matibag said investigators have identified several persons of interest and found that some of them appear to be connected through a group chat.

"May group chat sila eh, na-establish namin," he said.

He said the NBI may issue subpoenas or invite the individuals for questioning as investigators determine their possible involvement.

The investigation is not limited to threats against Hontiveros. Matibag said authorities are also looking into similar posts targeting other personalities, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He warned that the spread of death threats on social media is creating a dangerous culture where such behavior is becoming normalized.

"Yun na yung nagiging norm. That's exactly what I'm saying, that we have to stop, put a stop on this one," Matibag said.

Matibag said the NBI will continue investigating the threats and pursue those responsible based on the evidence and existing laws.