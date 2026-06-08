MUPH opens applications for local, global directors

The initiative aims to strengthen the organization's grassroots and international reach by empowering individuals to identify, recruit and support aspiring beauty queens from cities, provinces and Filipino communities abroad.

Through the program, local and global directors oversee the selection of delegates who will represent their respective areas in the national competition. The directors also play a key role in guiding candidates throughout their pageant journey.

According to MUPH Vice President for Global and National Search Mags Cue, directors are expected to provide comprehensive support to their delegates.

“He or she will give all the support, financially, emotionally, everything that a candidate will ever need to join a pageant,” Cue previously said.

The role includes assisting candidates with training, wardrobe preparation, accommodations, competition materials and other logistical requirements needed to compete at the national level.

Cue emphasized that applicants undergo a thorough screening process before being awarded a directorship.

“We do background checks if the local director is able and capable to be a local director. He or she should be financially able, emotionally stable, mentally stable, with the capacity to support the candidate all throughout the journey,” she said.

MUPH is encouraging individuals passionate about pageantry, leadership and community development to apply, highlighting the opportunity to help discover and develop future beauty queens while elevating pageantry in their respective communities.

With the search now underway, the organization continues to expand its nationwide and international network, creating more pathways for talented Filipinas to compete on the national stage.