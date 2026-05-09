ALV Talent Circuit and Viva Artist Agency launch new wave of beauty queens into showbiz

Leading the roster is Zia Ainhize Arboleda, who first built her career in modeling before entering pageantry. After earning the title of Miss World Philippines Laguna, she later competed in Miss World Philippines 2026 . Beyond the runway, she is also passionate about singing and visual arts.

Joining her is Filipino-Iranian beauty queen and host Nikki Buenafe, the reigning Face of Beauty International titleholder after competing against candidates from 31 countries in Taiwan. Prior to her international win, she also held titles in Pangasinan and represented the Philippines in various competitions.

Another standout in the lineup is Meridith Bobadilla of Occidental Mindoro, who began joining pageants at a young age and later represented the country at Miss Teen Earth International 2025 in India, where she finished as second runner-up.

Beatriz Angela Ocampo, recognized as the second runner-up in Miss Grand International Philippines 2025, is also part of the roster. Apart from pageantry, she has established herself as a content creator, dancer, and tourism advocate.

Meanwhile, Tracy Maureen Perez strengthens the lineup after representing the Philippines at the 70th Miss World competition in Puerto Rico, where she finished in the Top 12. Tracy is also known for her advocacy work supporting single parents through her project inspired by her late mother.

MJ Suarez brings experience both in pageantry and television, having appeared in programs such as Mano Po Legacy , Tadhana , It’s Showtime , and I Juander .

Also joining the partnership is Carla Jane Torcido, a singer, model, content creator, and titleholder from Samar Island, while Erika Marie Davis continues to showcase versatility after working in acting, singing, hosting, and modeling, including appearances in Bubble Gang and Unbreak My Heart .

One of the most groundbreaking personalities in the roster is Keylyn Pan Trajano, who made history as one of the first trans women to compete in female pageants in parts of Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Beyond pageantry, she also leads the Just Smile Charity Foundation, championing youth inclusion and empowerment.

Alyssa Geronimo, a beauty queen from Nueva Ecija, also joins the lineup bringing a unique blend of talent and academics as a singer, theater actress, and senior US tax accountant holding dual degrees in Accountancy and Accounting Technology.

Completing the roster is Margarette Briton, a mental health advocate and beauty queen who finished as first runner-up in Miss Grand International Philippines 2025 while representing Bicolandia.

The partnership between ALV Talent Circuit and Viva Artist Agency signals a major step toward building the next generation of multi-platform stars — combining beauty, talent, advocacy, and entertainment under one expanding network.