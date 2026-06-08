I’ll testify, Leviste tells Gatchalian’s bloc

The lawmaker said he was eager to discuss the flood control controversy, particularly since the House of Representatives is not conducting hearings on the matter.

“I am glad that, whereas others have stopped, the Senate is continuing to investigate flood control projects,” he said in a message to reporters.

“Taxpayers are getting their money’s worth from the Senate — even during the session break, many senators want to conduct hearings.”

Aside from Tulfo, Leviste said he also sent similar letters to other senators, noting that he has been involved in discussions on the issue over the past several months.

The congressman has recently been vocal on his Facebook page, primarily targeting Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, whom he accused of repeatedly blocking efforts to reduce the value-added tax rate and of being involved in a vote-buying scandal in Batangas.

During the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing chaired by Sen. Pia Cayetano, Leviste also expressed support on social media for the 18 alleged “bagmen” linked to former congressman Zaldy Co, who claimed they had delivered bags of cash to various lawmakers.

The Senate investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects has continued to draw attention amid competing hearings and allegations involving government officials, contractors and lawmakers.