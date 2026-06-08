Leviste backs Senate flood control probe during recess

Leviste said he sent a letter to Senator Erwin Tulfo's office on Friday, 5 June, conveying his openness to participate in Blue Ribbon Committee hearings related to the issue.

The lawmaker said he welcomed the Senate's decision to continue its investigation while Congress remains on break.

“I am glad that, whereas others have stopped, the Senate is continuing to investigate flood control projects,” Leviste said in a message to reporters.

“Sulit na sulit ang binabayad ng taxpayers para sa Senado — kahit session break, ang daming may gusto ng hearing,” he added.

Leviste said he also sent similar letters to other senators, noting that he has been involved in discussions surrounding the issue for several months.

The Batangas congressman has recently been vocal on social media regarding the flood control controversy. He has also publicly criticized Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, alleging that the Cabinet official blocked efforts to reduce the value-added tax and was involved in vote-buying activities in Batangas.

During a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing led by Senator Pia Cayetano, Leviste also posted messages on social media expressing support for the 18 alleged bagmen of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, who claimed they delivered suitcases of cash to various lawmakers.

The Senate's inquiry into the flood control controversy has continued despite the legislative recess, drawing participation from current and former government officials, contractors and other personalities linked to the issue.