HYBE’s biggest girl group team-up yet?

Ahead of its official release, the music video for “Iconic By Mistake” will premiere at midnight on 11 June in South Korea, or 11 p.m. on 10 June in the Philippines. The three groups are also scheduled to debut the song live later that day on the popular Korean music program M Countdown.

The collaboration highlights HYBE’s growing influence in the global music industry. The entertainment company is also home to world-renowned acts such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together and ENHYPEN.

For Filipino fans, the project carries added significance through KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza. The multinational girl group has been enjoying a breakout year, recently taking home New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, along with Best Music Video for “Gnarly” and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM continues to ride the momentum of its latest album, Pureflow Pt. 1, led by the single Boompala. ILLIT, one of K-pop’s fastest-rising rookie acts, recently released the EP Mamihlapinatapai, fronted by the track It's Me.

The collaboration arrives at a busy time for HYBE, which recently announced the launch of a new subsidiary label, ABD, that will introduce another girl group in the near future.

As K-pop continues to expand its global reach, “Iconic By Mistake” is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about releases, bringing together three of HYBE’s most prominent female acts in a celebration of music, style and star power.