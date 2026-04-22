Manon makes surprise Coachella appearance

While she did not perform vocally, Manon was seen onstage enjoying the moment, dancing and vibing with the performers—an unexpected sight that quickly went viral online.

The surprise appearance was especially notable given that KATSEYE had already performed earlier at the festival with a five-member lineup consisting of Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Yoonchae, and Megan.

The group delivered performances of fan favorites including “Game Boy,” “Mean Girls,” “Internet Girl,” “Gnarly,” “Gabriela,” and their latest track “Pinky Up,” following Manon’s announced temporary hiatus.

Manon stepped back from group activities in February to focus on her health and wellbeing, a decision that left fans concerned but supportive.

Her presence at Coachella, however, reignited curiosity, especially after she was spotted at the festival during both weekends and had previously removed “KATSEYE” from her Instagram bio.

At the time, Manon reassured fans through Weverse that she was in “positive conversations” with HYBE and Geffen Records, adding that she felt “supported” and was “happy and healthy.”

Despite her surprise Coachella moment, neither HYBE nor Geffen Records has issued further clarification on her status, leaving fans awaiting official updates on her future with the group.