Olivia Rodrigo launches all-women music festival ‘Daisy Chain Fields’

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has announced the debut of Daisy Chain Fields, a new music festival featuring an all-women lineup and benefiting organizations that support women and girls.

Set to take place on 29 August at Great Park in Irvine, California, the festival will bring together an eclectic roster of artists, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Rachel Chinouriri, The Breeders, Katseye, Eli, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Not For Radio, Quiet Light, Santigold, and Rodrigo herself. Special guests include Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, and Karen O.