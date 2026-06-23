Olivia Rodrigo launches all-women music festival ‘Daisy Chain Fields’

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has announced the debut of Daisy Chain Fields, a new music festival featuring an all-women lineup and benefiting organizations that support women and girls.
Set to take place on 29 August at Great Park in Irvine, California, the festival will bring together an eclectic roster of artists, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Rachel Chinouriri, The Breeders, Katseye, Eli, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Not For Radio, Quiet Light, Santigold, and Rodrigo herself. Special guests include Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, and Karen O.
Sharing the announcement on social media, Rodrigo revealed that organizing a festival had been a longtime dream. She described the lineup as being filled with artists she admires and considers friends, adding that she believes music, community, and collective action can help inspire meaningful change.
The Grammy-winning singer also noted that 100 percent of the festival's net proceeds will be donated to charities focused on advancing and advocating for women and girls.
Presale registration is now open at daisychainfields.com.