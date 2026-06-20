KATSEYE embraces bold new era

Global girl group KATSEYE is preparing to turn the page on a new chapter of its young but rapidly rising career with the announcement of WILD, a five-track EP scheduled for release on 14 August.

The project arrives amid growing momentum for the international group, which has steadily built a global fanbase through its blend of polished performances, multicultural identity and contemporary pop sound. Leading the rollout is the track Pinky Up, offering fans a glimpse into the group’s evolving artistic direction.