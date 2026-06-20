KATSEYE embraces bold new era

Global girl group KATSEYE is preparing to turn the page on a new chapter of its young but rapidly rising career with the announcement of WILD, a five-track EP scheduled for release on 14 August.
The project arrives amid growing momentum for the international group, which has steadily built a global fanbase through its blend of polished performances, multicultural identity and contemporary pop sound. Leading the rollout is the track Pinky Up, offering fans a glimpse into the group’s evolving artistic direction.
Since its debut, KATSEYE has occupied a unique space in the music industry. Formed through a global talent development project, the group represents a new generation of pop acts designed to connect with audiences across different cultures and markets. That international appeal has become one of its defining strengths, helping the members cultivate a fanbase that extends far beyond any single region.
The upcoming EP will serve as another important milestone in the group’s development. For emerging artists, each release offers an opportunity to refine their sound, deepen their storytelling and strengthen their connection with listeners. With WILD, KATSEYE appears poised to showcase a more confident and mature side of its artistry.