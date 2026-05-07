Scents for strong women

A slew of scented choices just landed in time for Mother’s Day.

The Body Shop announces the launch of its new White Tea and Elderflower collection. Inspired by the first breath of spring, the special-edition set of body care essentials made up of Bath and Shower Gel, Body Butter, Body Yogurt, Hand Cream and Fragrance Mist embodies a light, floral and perfectly joyful scent profile. With top notes of sparkling tonic water, crisp cucumber and a bright twist of lemon, it’s delicately intertwined with the fresh sweetness of precious apple orpur.

The fragrance evokes the joy of new beginnings and at its heart, sits a graceful blend of dewy elderflower and white tea, softened by juicy conference pear before settling into a warm cedarwood and soft musk base. It’s a delicate scent designed to uplift the mood, make one feel cared for and add a moment of calm to the busiest of days.

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