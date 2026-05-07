Scents for strong women

A slew of scented choices just landed in time for Mother’s Day.
The Body Shop announces the launch of its new White Tea and Elderflower collection. Inspired by the first breath of spring, the special-edition set of body care essentials made up of Bath and Shower Gel, Body Butter, Body Yogurt, Hand Cream and Fragrance Mist embodies a light, floral and perfectly joyful scent profile. With top notes of sparkling tonic water, crisp cucumber and a bright twist of lemon, it’s delicately intertwined with the fresh sweetness of precious apple orpur.
The fragrance evokes the joy of new beginnings and at its heart, sits a graceful blend of dewy elderflower and white tea, softened by juicy conference pear before settling into a warm cedarwood and soft musk base. It’s a delicate scent designed to uplift the mood, make one feel cared for and add a moment of calm to the busiest of days.
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To mark a delicious new chapter in the Irresistible fragrance line, Givenchy initiated a creative dialogue between high perfumery and fine patisserie, inviting famed pastry chef François Daubinet to create a sweet delicacy inspired by the Eau de Parfum Nectar.
Since the Eau de Parfum’s launch in 2020, Irresistible Givenchy fragrances have epitomized freedom and boldness. Inspired by the irreverent elegance of the House’s founder, Givenchy’s most mischievous fragrance line is an invitation to let go, to share a vibrant joy and a desire for boldness, to shine unrestrictedly.
The range’s insatiable, infectious vitality takes on a magnetic appeal with the Eau de Parfum Nectar. This new creation — a true invitation to surrender to the most irresistible indulgence — celebrates pure, unapologetic pleasure.
Revealing more gourmand notes than ever, the opus entreats you to seize every moment and savor the joy of being yourself.
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If red had a scent, what would it be?
In 2026, KENZO imagines its fragrance: Le Rouge Flower. A revisited version, taken to its peak, expression of its cult perfume crafted from white musks and vanilla. Pushed to the extreme, this new scent gives birth to the first “clean gourmand” fragrance.
For this creation, the House of KENZO called upon the historic master perfumer of the Flower line, Alberto Morillas, as well as perfumer Marie Salamagne. This new fragrance is conceived through the prism of a new olfactory palette reflecting the intensity of the color red.
At the heart of the composition, Amberever®, a high-tech molecule with incomparable woody strength, exudes an intense sensuality that is unmatched.