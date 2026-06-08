Dy assures support for sectors affected by Mindanao tremor

Dy expressed that the House of Representatives were keen on ensuring that any individual that was greatly impacted by would be assisted in rebuilding and recovering after the calamity.

The lawmaker from Isabela further urged the public to remain vigilant and be wary of any further advisories that may be released through the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) concerning any aftershocks.

“Our foremost concern at this time is the safety and well-being of our fellow Filipinos in Mindanao. I urge everyone, especially those in coastal and low-lying communities, to heed the warnings and instructions of authorities. Please evacuate immediately when directed and prioritize your safety and that of your families,” he said.

Based on the recent reports of PHIVOLCS, more than a hundred aftershocks have been felt across Sarangani and Davao Occidental since the major quake that shook the region at 7:37 a.m.

The agency has also raised a tsunami warning along the coasts of Kiamba and Maasim, Sarangani, and Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat amid the continuous tremors.

“In case of another strong earthquake in the vicinity, people should be watchful and stay away from beaches and coasts,” PHIVOLCS said through a post on their social media.

For their part, Dy urged for local government units in the affected areas to coordinate with national agencies to certify that efforts could be promptly provided through an inter-agency approach.

“At this time, it is important for swift coordination and cooperation. We are calling on all LGUs, emergency responders, volunteers and community leaders to ensure that everyone is safe and for proper response to the needs of those affected in the area,” the House speaker said.

As of writing, reports have stated that there have been at least 15 dead due to the calamity while more than 400 people have been left injured.