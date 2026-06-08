Marcos orders NDRRMC: Act on Sarangani quake swiftly

“The Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC are now coordinating disaster response and monitoring across all affected areas. The DSWD has been directed to pre-position relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers are ready and operational,” he said.

Earlier reports and video footages showed that some edifices were destroyed by the strong temblor, leaving residents in shock.

He said Department of Public Works and Highways is also on standby to assess damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, and to clear routes needed for rescue and relief operations.

“I am also ordering the suspension of classes in all levels across affected areas in Mindanao until further notice. The safety of our children comes first. DepEd will coordinate with local government units on this,” he said.

“To our kababayans in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind,” the President assured.

Further, Mqrcos said his administration is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind.

“I am in constant communication with our regional offices and local chief executives on the ground.Updates will be provided as the situation develops,” he said.