Banawa,Caole rule age group chessfest

Interestingly, both Banawa and Caole were trained by International Master Joel Banawa, who also happens to be the farmer of Jodiel.

“Proud of them, their hard work paid off,” Banawa said.

Next stop for the two are the National Championships that Alicia, Isabela, their hometown, are hosting next month and the ASEAN Youth Championships in Singapore in August.

Keith Adrian Ilar also stole some of the thunder and claimed his second gold in the combined boys’ rapid U18 and U20.

He won the U116 standard gold the day before.

Other winners in rapid were Sumer Oncita (U12 and U14 boys), Woman FIDE Master April Joy Claros (U18 and U20 girls) while Vince Duane Pascual (U18 and U20 boys), Richard Alarma (U14 and U16 boys), Franchesca Largo (U18 and U20 girls) and Cyeine Borce (U14 and U16 girls) were blitz winners.