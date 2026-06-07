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Cantela, Mendoza rule U20 chessfest

Cantela, Mendoza rule U20 chessfest
Courtesy of NCFP
Published on

Oscar Joseph Cantela and Jemaica Yap Mendoza threaded through the proverbial eye of the needle to rule the standard event of the premier boys and girls U20 divisions of the National Age Group Chess Championships at the SMX Convention Center in Olongapo City.

Cantela, Mendoza rule U20 chessfest
NCFP age group chessfest set

Cantela, a native of General Trias, Cavite, drew with Mar Aviel Carredo in the eighth and final round and then edged Rigil Kent Pahamtang and Vince Duane Pascual, whom the former tied for first with 6.5 points apiece, via tiebreak to claim the crown.

Mendoza, a World Youth U14 bronze winner in Durren, Albania last year, likewise took the title in her class via tiebreak after ending up tied on top with Kate Nicole Ordiza, whom he split the point in the fifth and last round.

Cantela, Mendoza rule U20 chessfest
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For their feats, Cantela and Mendoza will represent the country in the ASEAN+ Age Group Championships set 7 to 17 August in Singapore.

Also earning spots in the Singapore tilt were Phil Martin Casiguran (U18 boys), Darren dela Cruz (U18 girls), Keith Adriane Ilar (U16B), Celine Santillan (U16G), Marquis Angelo Malorca (U14B) and Mary Angelo Bacojo (U14G).

Philippine Chess
National Age Group Chess Championships
Jemaica Yap Mendoza
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