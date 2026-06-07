Cantela, Mendoza rule U20 chessfest

Cantela, a native of General Trias, Cavite, drew with Mar Aviel Carredo in the eighth and final round and then edged Rigil Kent Pahamtang and Vince Duane Pascual, whom the former tied for first with 6.5 points apiece, via tiebreak to claim the crown.

Mendoza, a World Youth U14 bronze winner in Durren, Albania last year, likewise took the title in her class via tiebreak after ending up tied on top with Kate Nicole Ordiza, whom he split the point in the fifth and last round.