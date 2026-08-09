Maroon 5 is making its long-awaited return to the Philippines as part of its Asia 2027 Tour, with the Grammy-winning pop-rock band set to perform on 7 February at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Manila stop was announced by Live Nation Philippines, marking the band’s first concert in the country in several years. Fans can expect a night filled with chart-topping hits, including "Sugar," "Girls Like You," "Moves Like Jagger," "Payphone," "Memories," "This Love" and "She Will Be Loved."

Several presale events will be held before tickets go on general sale.

The Artist Presale begins on 12 August, from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fans must register through Maroon 5’s official website to receive a unique code for ticket purchases.

Visa Infinite cardholders can access an exclusive presale on 13 August, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while RCBC Visa credit cardholders may purchase tickets starting 9 p.m. on August 13 until 10 a.m. on 14 August.

The Live Nation Philippines Presale will run on 14 August, from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., for registered Live Nation members.

Tickets go on general sale on 15 August at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster Philippines.

Details on ticket prices have yet to be announced.