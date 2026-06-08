9 dead, 134 injured, 8 missing in General Santos City

According to the General Santos City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), the number of casualties is now at nine, as of 2pm this afternoon. The office continues to conduct search, rescue and retrieval operations.

The deaths in General Santos include: 1 in Watergran Beach Resort; 2 in KCC Mall of Gensan; 2 in Felomina Calumpang; 1 in Barangay Dadiangas West; 1 in Savemore Calumpang; 1 in Barangay San Jose; and 1 in Barangay Labangal.

The injuries include 40 from Barangay San Isidro; 25 from Barangay Bula; 18 from Barangays Apopong and Lagao; as well as injuries in the barangays of Calumpang, Tambler, Tinagacan, Fatima, Labangal, and West.