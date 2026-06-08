SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

9 dead, 134 injured, 8 missing in General Santos City

9 dead, 134 injured, 8 missing in General Santos City
BFP
Published on

Nine people are reported dead, while 134 are injured and eight who are still missing after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit General Santos City on 8 June 2026.

9 dead, 134 injured, 8 missing in General Santos City
Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake hits Mindanao
9 dead, 134 injured, 8 missing in General Santos City
Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes near GenSan; tsunami warning raised

According to the General Santos City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), the number of casualties is now at nine, as of 2pm this afternoon. The office continues to conduct search, rescue and retrieval operations.

The deaths in General Santos include: 1 in Watergran Beach Resort; 2 in KCC Mall of Gensan; 2 in Felomina Calumpang; 1 in Barangay Dadiangas West; 1 in Savemore Calumpang; 1 in Barangay San Jose; and 1 in Barangay Labangal.

The injuries include 40 from Barangay San Isidro; 25 from Barangay Bula; 18 from Barangays Apopong and Lagao; as well as injuries in the barangays of  Calumpang, Tambler, Tinagacan, Fatima, Labangal, and West.

Mindanao Quake
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph