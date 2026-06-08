Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake hits Mindanao

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) cited that the earthquake has a magnitude of 7.0, with a depth of 10 kilometers, with General Santos as the epicenter that occurred this morning.

Some local governments have ordered the suspension of classes, and halted government work as disaster risk reduction management offices conduct inspections on infrastructures for any structural damages incurred.

As of press time, no casualties or major structural collapses were recorded.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity VII - CITY OF GENERAL SANTOS

Intensity VI - Palimbang, and Senator Ninoy Aquino, SULTAN KUDARAT

Intensity V - CITY OF DAVAO; City of Kidapawan, and Carmen, COTABATO; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig, and President Quirino, SULTAN KUDARAT; Sibuco, and Siocon, ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE

Intensity IV - City of Mati, DAVAO ORIENTAL; Buug, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY; Caraga, Manay, and Tarragona, DAVAO ORIENTAL

Intensity III - CITY OF BUTUAN; Mainit, SURIGAO DEL NORTE; City of Dapitan, ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE; Kumalarang, Vincenzo Sagun, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR

Intensity II - City of Dipolog, Labason, Liloy, President Manuel A. Roxas, and Salug ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE; Alicia, Ipil, Mabuhay, Olutanga, and Siay, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY; Molave, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR; Abuyog, and Dulag, LEYTE; San Francisco, SOUTHERN LEYTE

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity VII - City of Koronadal, SARANGANI; Santa Maria, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL

Intensity V - CITY OF DAVAO

Intensity III - Abuyog, LEYTE

Intensity II - San Francisco, SOUTHERN LEYTE; Dulag, LEYTE