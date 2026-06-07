Suzuki enters EV lane

The new model gives Suzuki a direct entry into a segment already served by names such as the BYD Atto 3 and Geely EX5.

It also shares its platform with the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which gives the two models close ties in size, layout and overall packaging.

The e Vitara measures 4,275 millimeters long, 1,800 millimeters wide and 1,635 millimeters tall. It sits on a 2,700-millimeter wheelbase and has 180 millimeters of ground clearance.

Suzuki also lists a 5.2-meter turning radius, which should help in tight city streets and parking areas.

A 61.1-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery powers the e Vitara. It sends power to a single front-mounted electric motor that produces 174 horsepower and 193 Newton-meters of torque.

Suzuki claims the SUV can go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 8.7 seconds. Top speed is rated at 150 kilometers per hour.

Suzuki lists a WLTP driving range of up to 475 kilometers on a full charge. The e Vitara supports Type 2 AC charging and CCS DC charging.

Using a 7-kW AC charger, the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 100 percent in around nine hours. With a 70-kW DC charger, Suzuki says it can go from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 45 minutes.

The cabin comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.