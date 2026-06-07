Suzuki enters EV lane

Suzuki Auto Philippines has entered the local electric vehicle market with the launch of the e Vitara, its first full battery electric vehicle in the country.
The model was revealed at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show and is now open for reservations through authorized Suzuki dealerships.
The e Vitara arrives as a compact electric SUV with a starting price of P2.020 million. Suzuki is offering it in a single GLX variant.
It also became one of the first full electric models from a Japanese legacy brand to reach the Philippine market, ahead of similar battery electric offerings from several other Japanese carmakers.
The new model gives Suzuki a direct entry into a segment already served by names such as the BYD Atto 3 and Geely EX5.
It also shares its platform with the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which gives the two models close ties in size, layout and overall packaging.
The e Vitara measures 4,275 millimeters long, 1,800 millimeters wide and 1,635 millimeters tall. It sits on a 2,700-millimeter wheelbase and has 180 millimeters of ground clearance.
Suzuki also lists a 5.2-meter turning radius, which should help in tight city streets and parking areas.
A 61.1-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery powers the e Vitara. It sends power to a single front-mounted electric motor that produces 174 horsepower and 193 Newton-meters of torque.
Suzuki claims the SUV can go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 8.7 seconds. Top speed is rated at 150 kilometers per hour.
Suzuki lists a WLTP driving range of up to 475 kilometers on a full charge. The e Vitara supports Type 2 AC charging and CCS DC charging.
Using a 7-kW AC charger, the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 100 percent in around nine hours. With a 70-kW DC charger, Suzuki says it can go from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 45 minutes.
The cabin comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It also has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control with rear vents, USB Type-C ports, wireless phone charging and a seven-speaker Infinity sound system.
Other features include smart keyless entry, push-button start, a rotary gear selector, leather upholstery, ambient lighting and 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.
Cargo space is listed at up to 306 liters with the rear seats in place.
The e Vitara rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/55R18 tires. It also gets ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels.
Safety equipment includes Suzuki Safety Support, the brand’s driver assist package. The system covers adaptive cruise control, front collision warning with automatic braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert with automatic braking.