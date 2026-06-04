Suzuki enters EV market with e VITARA

Suzuki Philippines has formally entered the local electric vehicle market with the unveiling of the all-new e VITARA, the Japanese automaker’s first mass-produced global EV, at the Philippine International Motor Show.
The launch marks a major milestone in Suzuki’s electrification strategy as the company seeks to expand its presence in the rapidly evolving mobility sector while building on its growing position in the Philippine automotive market.
Monumental leap
“Today, we take a monumental leap forward into a bold new chapter,” said Suzuki Philippines director and general manager for the Automobile Division Norihide Takei during the vehicle’s official unveiling.
“The All-New e VITARA reflects Suzuki’s commitment to delivering advanced mobility solutions that inspire confidence, excitement, and practicality for today’s generation of drivers. As we move toward the future of electrification, we invite everyone to join us as this new era begins,” he added.
The electric SUV adopts Suzuki’s new “Metal Beast” design language, featuring a coupe-inspired silhouette, sculpted body lines and signature three-point matrix LED lighting.
Inside, the e VITARA comes equipped with a fully digital cockpit highlighted by an integrated dual-display setup, floating center console, rotary shift knob and customizable ambient lighting. The cabin also features leatherette bucket seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat and reclining split-fold rear seats.
Dedicated HEARTECT-e electric vehicle platform
Built on Suzuki’s dedicated HEARTECT-e electric vehicle platform, the e VITARA is powered by a 61-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery paired with an electric axle delivering 174 horsepower and 193 Nm of torque.