Small wonder

It uses a 51.87 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery with a stated 471-kilometer range under the CLTC standard. Dongfeng also lists a 340-kilometer range under WLTP.

Charging support includes CCS2 DC fast charging and Type 2 AC charging. Dongfeng said the battery can charge from 30 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes.

A five-minute top-up can add up to 114 kilometers of range, depending on charging conditions. The Vigo EV also has a built-in 6.6 kW onboard AC charger.

“The Vigo EV represents our vision of bringing smart, efficient and accessible electric mobility closer to Filipino customers,” Brennan Lim, Deputy CEO of Dongfeng Motors Philippines, said.

“We are proud to introduce a vehicle that combines innovation, practicality and confidence for everyday driving.”

The Vigo EV measures 4,306 mm long, 1,868 mm wide and 1,654 mm tall, with a 2,715 mm wheelbase and 190 mm of ground clearance. It seats five passengers and has a 500-liter cargo area.

The exterior gets LED headlights, L-shaped daytime running lights, semi-hidden door handles, LED taillights, and 18-inch wheels with removable aerodynamic covers.

Removing the covers reveals black split six-spoke alloy wheels, giving owners two wheel looks from the factory.