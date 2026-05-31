Small wonder

Dongfeng Motors Philippines has launched the Vigo EV, a fully electric compact SUV priced at P1.458 million.
The new model was introduced at the East Wing Atrium of GH Mall as Dongfeng expands its local EV lineup. It joins a growing field of electric vehicles aimed at buyers who want practical daily transport with enough range for longer drives.
The Vigo EV is powered by a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 120 kW, or about 163 PS, and 230 Nm of torque.
It uses a 51.87 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery with a stated 471-kilometer range under the CLTC standard. Dongfeng also lists a 340-kilometer range under WLTP.
Charging support includes CCS2 DC fast charging and Type 2 AC charging. Dongfeng said the battery can charge from 30 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes.
A five-minute top-up can add up to 114 kilometers of range, depending on charging conditions. The Vigo EV also has a built-in 6.6 kW onboard AC charger.
“The Vigo EV represents our vision of bringing smart, efficient and accessible electric mobility closer to Filipino customers,” Brennan Lim, Deputy CEO of Dongfeng Motors Philippines, said.
“We are proud to introduce a vehicle that combines innovation, practicality and confidence for everyday driving.”
The Vigo EV measures 4,306 mm long, 1,868 mm wide and 1,654 mm tall, with a 2,715 mm wheelbase and 190 mm of ground clearance. It seats five passengers and has a 500-liter cargo area.
The exterior gets LED headlights, L-shaped daytime running lights, semi-hidden door handles, LED taillights, and 18-inch wheels with removable aerodynamic covers.
Removing the covers reveals black split six-spoke alloy wheels, giving owners two wheel looks from the factory.
At the rear, the Vigo EV has a two-section tailgate designed to improve loading access in tighter spaces. The lower section can carry up to 150 kilograms when opened.
The model comes with heated and cooled front seats, PVC leather trim, power-adjustable front seats, an 8.88-inch driver display, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, rear air vents, ambient lighting and six speakers.
It also has Nap and Camp modes that keep the cabin cool and power onboard devices while parked. Its vehicle-to-load function can run external devices during outdoor trips or emergencies.
Dongfeng also included external Bluetooth speakers and Music External Play Mode for out-of-vehicle use.
Safety features include six airbags, anti-lock brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tire pressure monitoring, an acoustic warning system, and a 360-degree camera.
The model also comes with advanced driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, traffic jam assist, highway assist, and intelligent high beam control.
Dongfeng Motors Philippines backs the Vigo EV with a 10-year or 170,000-kilometer battery warranty and a five-year or