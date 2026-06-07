Recycling center restores a community’s dignity

In Barangay 128, Tondo, Manila, the smell used to arrive before the floodwaters did.

For years, residents living between the shadow of Smokey Mountain and the edge of Manila Bay carried the burden of Metro Manila’s waste problem in the most intimate ways: the sour odor of rotting garbage drifting into homes, waterways choked with plastic, and floodwaters that rose frighteningly fast after even a brief downpour.

“Our barangay is just beside Smokey Mountain,” barangay councilor Wendy Cañeda, 32, said, referring to the cause and source of foul odor. “We are getting too much pollution. Bad whiff from trash, mounds of garbage everywhere you go, and just a little rain, flood quickly rising waist deep.”

Today, the tides are turning in favor of the residents of Barangay 128.