3 million trees and counting: How One Meralco Foundation’s One For Trees is sustaining the power of our forests

This local effort is part of a much larger environmental initiative. Since its launch in 2019, OFT planted and nurtured a total of 3,045,104 trees across 36 reforestation sites nationwide. In 2025 alone, OFT added 165,141 new trees to this growing tally, with a 92 percent survival rate. The program also directly benefits 2,492 tree farmers who serve as the primary guardians of these lands.

OMF puts the spotlight on environmental stewards whose actions and positive intentions for their communities made a major milestone possible. More than just a story of numbers, it is also a story of how reforestation is made impactful, ensuring that every seedling represents a lifeline for the people who call these ecosystems home.

Empowering communities

The bond between forests and the people who depend on it is something that cannot be severed. In many parts of the country, those who rely most on land are often the ones struggling most to get by. OFT helps address this by treating tree farmers as the true heart of the program, recognizing them as long-term partners whose success is the best guarantee for the forest’s survival.

In the Taguibo Watershed in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, the Manobo tribe has long relied on the river for everything — from drinking water to food on their table. However, illegal logging turned the once-clear waters turbid, with senior citizen Danilo Dandanon Sr. seeing the river recede firsthand. Through OFT’s partnership with the Butuan City Water District (BCWD), Danilo alone has planted 600 seedlings, including fruit-bearing trees like durian and lanzones. In total, 48,000 trees have been planted and nurtured there, with members of the Anticala Watershed Farmers Producer Cooperative and Anticala Tribal Council of Elders and Leader Association Inc. being the main peoples’ organizations at the forefront of this initiative.