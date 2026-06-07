Police found abandoned dried marijuana in La Trinidad

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — An estimated P2,808,000 worth of dried marijuana was discovered by cops inside a parked SUV during a routine at La Trinidad, Benguet in the morning of 7 June.

Personnel of the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station (MPS) grew suspicious when an unidentified individual was said to have fled the scene upon noticing the approaching police officers. When the police officers inspected the vehicle where the individual fled from, they discovered two sacks containing tubular pieces of suspected dried marijuana.

The presence of a contraband was confirmed by a narcotics detection dog from the Regional Explosive and Canine Unit (RECU) Cordillera prompting the police to open the vehicle. The Benguet Provincial Forensic Unit processed the vehicle for evidence using dusting and micro-etching procedures, and authorities conducted an inventory of the items.

The approximately 23.4 kilos of marijuana and the vehicle were brought to the La Trinidad MPS for documentation, and the entire operation was documented using an alternative recording device. La Trinidad Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Zacarias Caloy P. Dausen, said the recovery underscores the necessity of continuous patrols and community cooperation in maintaining peace and order.

The law enforcers have yet to to identify the suspects and also trace the origin and destination of the dried weeds.