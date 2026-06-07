PNP deploys 55,000 personnel for school opening

The deployment covers 28,751 PNP personnel, 4,079 personnel from other units and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations to secure schools and surrounding areas as millions of students return to classrooms.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the nationwide security effort is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure a visible police presence in communities.

“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared and strategically positioned for the opening of classes on June 8, having mobilized a robust force of police personnel nationwide under our Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework,” Nartatez said.

He said police officers will conduct high-visibility patrols, manage traffic and man Police Assistance Desks, with support from auxiliary forces and community partners.

The PNP has established 9,319 Police Assistance Desks in campuses and clustered schools, while 9,525 mobile patrol units will be deployed to enhance police visibility and emergency response in school zones.

“Rest assured, this proactive school security measure is seamlessly integrated into our Enhanced Managing of Police Operations, ensuring our regular anti-crime campaigns, intelligence operations, and neighborhood safety initiatives remain completely uncompromised and fully operational,” Nartatez said.

The PNP also assured parents that security measures are in place to protect students from both physical and online threats.

“To our parents and guardians, I want to give you our utmost assurance that your children's safety is our absolute priority. A peaceful school opening is a shared responsibility, and we encourage you to actively partner with our officers on the ground, confident that the PNP is fully vigilant and ready to protect our campuses as sacred sanctuaries for learning,” Nartatez said.