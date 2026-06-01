PNP deploys 55,507 personnel for school opening

In a statement released on Sunday, the PNP said the deployment will remain in place throughout the school year and forms part of efforts to keep school communities safe and accessible.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the initiative supports the PNP's focused agenda on enhanced police operations, which prioritizes visibility, coordination and rapid response.

“Importante sa amin na maramdaman ng bawat magulang at estudyante na ligtas sila sa kanilang pagpasok sa eskwela. Hindi lang ito presence—this is assurance,” Nartatez said.

Of the total deployment, 28,751 are PNP personnel, supplemented by 4,079 personnel from partner units and 22,677 force multipliers from government agencies and community organizations.

The PNP said 9,319 police assistance desks will be established in schools and educational hubs nationwide, while 9,525 mobile patrol units will be deployed to support security and traffic management operations.

The police force will also tap nearly 10,000 force multipliers to assist in crowd control and public safety efforts in school zones.

To address online threats, the Anti-Cybercrime Group will conduct cyber monitoring operations against cyberbullying, misinformation and fake news that could affect students and parents.

Meanwhile, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and K9 units will be deployed in key school areas, while the Highway Patrol Group will station road safety marshals to help manage traffic and ensure the safety of commuters and students.

Local police units have likewise been directed to coordinate closely with schools, local government units and other stakeholders to maintain peace and order and enforce regulations around school zones.