Philippines as a sports tourism hub

The measure recognizes the potential of sports events and related activities to support local economies, encourage community participation, and promote tourism in host areas.

Through the years, I have witnessed how sports can positively shape the lives of young Filipinos by instilling discipline, promoting healthy lifestyles, and nurturing responsible citizenship. I always remind our youth to get into sports and stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit.

Central to our commitment to sports development is the National Academy of Sports (NAS), established through Republic Act 11470, a measure I authored and co-sponsored. The law created the NAS System to develop the athletic talents and skills of student-athletes through world-class sports facilities while providing quality secondary education integrated with a specialized sports curriculum.

To expand access to this model, I filed SBN 171, or the NAS Regional Expansion Bill, which seeks to establish regional NAS campuses nationwide, with particular focus on the Visayas and Mindanao. We also sponsored SBN 1743, which has already passed third reading in the Senate, to ensure inclusive incentives for medalists, particularly para-athletes.

In addition, SBN 678, or the proposed National Tertiary Games Program, seeks to institutionalize a national multi-sport competition for collegiate athletes, creating greater opportunities for young talents to develop and excel.

Beyond legislation, we continue to support grassroots sports programs. In Davao City, Magallanes Elementary School received taekwondo equipment from the Philippine Sports Commission through our initiative, helping provide young athletes with the resources they need to train, compete, and pursue their sporting aspirations.

Through these initiatives, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering Filipino athletes, promoting healthy communities, and ensuring that sports serve as a catalyst for national development and youth empowerment.

Meanwhile, on 3 June, we personally assisted 87 fire victims in BASECO, Manila. The relief effort was coordinated with Councilor Charry Ortega, former Councilor Robert Ortega, and barangay chairwoman Diane Espinosa.

The previous week was a busy one in the Senate. But despite it all, our Malasakit Team continued its groundwork to help our kababayans in need as it assisted fire victims in Pasay City and Davao City.

We also extended additional assistance to fire victims in Navotas City and Malabon City. The beneficiaries also received aid from the government to procure construction materials to rebuild their homes.

Furthermore, upon the invitation of Mayor Gina Merilo, our Malasakit Team went to Tanauan, Leyte, to attend the blessing and inauguration of the newest Super Health Center. We also distributed grocery packs to barangay health workers.

Scholars from Dagupan City were also given assistance by the team last week.

We remain committed to pursuing programs and policies that uplift the lives of our fellow Filipinos. Through sports, we can nurture discipline and excellence among our youth while creating opportunities that benefit communities across the country. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.