Moreover, at the center of our sports commitment is the National Academy of Sports (NAS), established under Republic Act 11470, which we authored and co-sponsored. RA 11470 created the NAS System to develop the athletic skills and talents of students in world-class sports facilities while implementing quality secondary education integrated with a special sports curriculum.

To expand access to this model, we filed Senate Bill 171, or the National Academy of Sports Regional Expansion Bill, which seeks to establish regional NAS campuses nationwide, with particular focus on the Visayas and Mindanao. We also sponsored SBN 1743, which seeks to amend the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act (Republic Act 10699). The measure, which has already passed on third reading in the Senate, proposes more inclusive incentives for medalists, particularly para-athletes.

Meanwhile, SBN 678, or the National Tertiary Games Bill, seeks to formalize a national collegiate multisport tournament for athletes at the tertiary level.

I always say that investing in sports is also investing in health and the future of our youth. If we encourage more Filipinos to get into sports, we can help build a stronger and healthier future for all. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit!

On 19 May, we also distributed assistance to 45 families affected by a fire in Barangay Tangos South, Navotas City, in coordination with the local government. Joining us during the visit were Mayor John Rey Tiangco, Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez and other local officials.

Meanwhile, on 21 May, we also extended assistance to 71 families affected by a fire in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City. We also acknowledged the local officials, especially Vice Mayor Stephanie Teves, Barangay Putatan Captain Gerry Teves and Barangay Alabang Captain Tintin Abas-Ding.

Moreover, on 23 May, we joined the 37th Regional Emergency Assistance Communication Team (REACT) National Convention at San Jose Resort in Davao City.

Meanwhile, the team then aided our kababayans in need as they assisted fire victims in Valenzuela City; Sara, Iloilo; Cebu City and Mandaue City in Cebu province; Cagayan de Oro City; and Muntinlupa City.

Fire victims in Biñan City, Laguna, also received aid from our team and additional assistance from the government to procure construction materials to rebuild their homes.

As Mr. Malasakit, we will continue to serve the Filipino people and ensure to promote more grassroots sports development dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.