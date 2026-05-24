Get into sports, stay away from drugs

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and as a health reforms crusader, I firmly believe that sports and health always go hand in hand. I continue to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Filipinos because prevention is always better than a cure. Through sports and physical activity, we can encourage our people to stay fit, disciplined and away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices.
Sports play a vital role in nation-building. They are not only about winning medals or bringing pride to our country in the international and local arenas, but also about discipline, teamwork and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
I have always encouraged our fellow Filipinos, especially the youth, to engage in sports and other productive activities. Through sports, we can guide young people away from illegal drugs, criminality and other harmful influences. Instead of spending time on destructive habits, they can focus their energy on training, improving themselves and pursuing their dreams.
Furthermore, in today’s fast-paced world, we must remain active and fit. As an athlete myself, I can attest to how important getting into sports or any form of physical activity is to a healthier body and a stronger mind.
That is why I continue to support programs that develop grassroots sports, improve local sports facilities and provide opportunities for aspiring athletes.
During the previous sessions, we also recognized and congratulated the Philippine National Barebow Archery Team through Senate Resolution 394 for its medal-winning performance in the Malaysia 2026 Barebow Asia Championship held in Shah Alam City, Malaysia.
We likewise filed proposed Senate Resolution 398 to recognize and commend the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s 3x3 Team for winning the silver medal in the 2026 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup — the country’s best finish and first-ever podium placement in the women’s tournament.
Meanwhile, on 24 May, our team also joined our fellow Filipinos in celebrating the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2026 hosted by the provincial government of Agusan del Sur led by Governor Santiago Cane Jr. The Palarong Pambansa continues to serve as an important platform for young athletes across the country to showcase their talents, discipline and dedication to their respective sports.
Moreover, at the center of our sports commitment is the National Academy of Sports (NAS), established under Republic Act 11470, which we authored and co-sponsored. RA 11470 created the NAS System to develop the athletic skills and talents of students in world-class sports facilities while implementing quality secondary education integrated with a special sports curriculum.
To expand access to this model, we filed Senate Bill 171, or the National Academy of Sports Regional Expansion Bill, which seeks to establish regional NAS campuses nationwide, with particular focus on the Visayas and Mindanao. We also sponsored SBN 1743, which seeks to amend the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act (Republic Act 10699). The measure, which has already passed on third reading in the Senate, proposes more inclusive incentives for medalists, particularly para-athletes.
Meanwhile, SBN 678, or the National Tertiary Games Bill, seeks to formalize a national collegiate multisport tournament for athletes at the tertiary level.
I always say that investing in sports is also investing in health and the future of our youth. If we encourage more Filipinos to get into sports, we can help build a stronger and healthier future for all. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit!
On 19 May, we also distributed assistance to 45 families affected by a fire in Barangay Tangos South, Navotas City, in coordination with the local government. Joining us during the visit were Mayor John Rey Tiangco, Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez and other local officials.
Meanwhile, on 21 May, we also extended assistance to 71 families affected by a fire in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City. We also acknowledged the local officials, especially Vice Mayor Stephanie Teves, Barangay Putatan Captain Gerry Teves and Barangay Alabang Captain Tintin Abas-Ding.
Moreover, on 23 May, we joined the 37th Regional Emergency Assistance Communication Team (REACT) National Convention at San Jose Resort in Davao City.
Meanwhile, the team then aided our kababayans in need as they assisted fire victims in Valenzuela City; Sara, Iloilo; Cebu City and Mandaue City in Cebu province; Cagayan de Oro City; and Muntinlupa City.
Fire victims in Biñan City, Laguna, also received aid from our team and additional assistance from the government to procure construction materials to rebuild their homes.
As Mr. Malasakit, we will continue to serve the Filipino people and ensure to promote more grassroots sports development dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.