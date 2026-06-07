Nartatez tells cops: Stay apolitical, focus on serving the public

Nartatez stressed that both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel must remain neutral as public discourse intensifies involving lawmakers and online commentary, where police presence and opinions are increasingly being scrutinized.

He underscored the importance of discipline and restraint, particularly among personnel active on social media and digital platforms, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to uphold the integrity and professionalism of the PNP.

“We have no business involving ourselves in politics. We do not have that privilege; that is not part of our mandate. Let us focus on what we are trained for and what the Filipino people expect us to do: enforce the law and maintain peace and order,” Nartatez said.

As social media platforms become flooded with political commentaries and content creators increasingly take sides on national issues, Nartatez acknowledged that while freedom of expression should be respected, police officers do not enjoy the same latitude because their statements could be seen as representing the institution.

The reminder also covers police personnel who are active as social media content creators.

Nartatez likewise urged the public to be vigilant and responsible in consuming information online.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center earlier warned social media users against spreading misinformation, disinformation, and unverified content that could mislead the public, heighten tensions, or contribute to confusion amid the current political climate.

Meanwhile, Nartatez assured the public that the PNP will continue to maintain peace and order during rallies, vigils, and other mass actions related to political developments in the Senate and other government institutions.

He said the PNP remains prepared to respond to any possible disturbances while appealing for calm.

“Let us not be distracted by the recent happenings in the political arena and let us focus on our mandate, which is to serve and protect the Filipino people,” Nartatez said.