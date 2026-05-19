PNP chief tells cops to stay focused amid political noise

He added that the PNP’s sustained efforts in reducing crime rates, backed by high public trust and performance ratings, are proof that the organization remains committed to maintaining peace and order nationwide.

Nartatez also vowed to continue working closely with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other law enforcement agencies.

“The PNP remains completely focused on its mandate and other reform measures, including the integration of the policies of the DILG under Secretary Jonvic Remulla on internal reforms and actions that will make the public feel safe,” Nartatez said.

“We will not allow unverified political talk to distract us from our duty to protect the public,” he added.

The PNP has intensified its internal cleansing efforts and strengthened coordination with local government units in crime prevention and anti-illegal drug operations.

Among these initiatives is the Safer Cities Initiative, which authorities said contributed to the sharp decline in crime incidents nationwide, as well as the ongoing crackdown on smuggled products.

The police organization has also continued to focus on faster emergency response and increased police visibility in communities.

Nartatez directed regional and local police units to stay focused on law enforcement operations and public safety efforts, stressing that the organization’s mandate remains unchanged despite political issues surrounding the agency.

“Our working relationship with Secretary Remulla has been highly professional, collaborative, and anchored on institutional stability,” Nartatez said.

“We continue to fully cooperate with the DILG leadership to ensure peace and order nationwide,” he added.