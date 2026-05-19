Police force told: Ignore online political noise

“These intrigues and political noises, including attempts to encourage any of our personnel to engage in partisan politics, are meant to distract us from performing our job well and sustaining our gains on peace and order,” Nartatez said.

The police chief said a sustained reduction in crime rates, backed by high public trust and performance ratings, serves as sufficient vindication that the organization is fulfilling its commitment to national peace and order.

He added that regional and local police units must stay focused on operations because the force’s mandate remains unchanged despite the surrounding political issues.

“We will not allow unverified political talk to distract us from our duty to protect the public,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez vowed to continue working closely with the Department of the Interior and Local Government under Secretary Jonvic Remulla to integrate internal reforms and actions aimed at improving public safety.

He described the working relationship with Remulla as highly professional, collaborative, and anchored on institutional stability.

According to Nartatez, the police organization has intensified its internal cleansing efforts and strengthened coordination with local government units for crime prevention and anti-illegal drug operations.