Foreign reserves settle at $104 billion in May

Despite the decrease, the BSP said the current reserve position still remains at a level considered more than adequate to cushion the economy from external shocks. The GIR can cover 6.9 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, well above the international benchmark of at least three months.

The reserve buffer is also equivalent to 3.6 times the country's short-term external debt based on residual maturity, indicating a strong capacity to meet foreign obligations as they fall due.

GIRs consist of foreign assets such as securities, deposits and gold held by the BSP. These reserves serve as a key safeguard against external vulnerabilities by providing foreign currency liquidity to finance imports, service external debt, manage currency volatility and support financial stability.