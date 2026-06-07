Eala seeks WTA title ahead of Wimbledon

Alex Eala is bracing for a tough battle when she faces world No. 69 Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic in the Birmingham Open women’s event final in England.

The 21-year-old Eala said she expects nothing less from the 20-year-old Bartunkova after playing together in the doubles event of this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 125 tournament that serves as a warm-up tournament for the Wimbledon Championship from 29 June to 12 July.

Eala and Bartunkova, however, suffered an early exit after losing to home bets Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden, 4-6, 6-2, 11-9, in the Round of 16. They are clashing in the final of the singles event at press time.

“I think today was a great test and I’ll be ready for tomorrow. I’ve practiced with Nikola a lot and I think she’s a great player,” said Eala, who is coming off a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 132 Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland in a grueling semifinal battle that was almost interrupted by heavy rains.