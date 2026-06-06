Eala remains on red alert

Alex Eala isn’t letting her guard down as she is two wins away from ruling the Birmingham Open in England.

The 21-year-old Eala is battling against Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland as of press time.

Eala, who is seeded No. 1 in this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 125 tournament, is coming off a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win over Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand in the quarterfinal.

“I’ll take the experience that I got from this match,” Eala said.