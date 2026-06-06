Eala storms into Birmingham Open final

Not even rain delays can stop Alex Eala from marching onto the Birmingham Open final after beating Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in the semifinal in England.

It took one houd and 52 minutes and some delays due to the heavy downpour for the 21-year-old Eala to reach her first final since the Guadalajara Open in Mexico last year.

The 21-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy graduate will faceher doubles partner Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic on Sunday for the prestigious Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 125 title.

Eala hopes to break her Czech jinx as she will takes on Bartunkova.