NCFP age group chessfest set

The champions of the U14 to U20 open and girls section will represent the country in the 24thy ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships slated from 7 to 17 August in Singapore.

NCFP chief executive officer Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales said the Olongapo tilt is an integral part of the country’s grassroots development program.

“We’re not stopping until we produce more masters, possibly Grandmasters, and future national team players,” he said.

There will be three rounds today in standard chess, another three today and the last three tomorrow.

Rapid and blitz are scheduled Sunday.

Gonzales said free billeting will be provided by the host city on a first-come, first-served basis.