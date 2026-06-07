'Ang Pagbuo ng Baliana' brings Bicolano faith tradition to the stage on June 10

Keeping a tradition alive

The musical brings to the stage the unique and pious Gulangulang observance, a tradition and culture celebrating the faith of the people of Camarines Sur in the Bicol Region. The story focuses on a century-old religious rite that continues to be quietly practiced in Sitio Baras, Malitbog, in the town of Minalabac.

Thematically, the narrative explores the unity of different worlds, connecting the human experience, the ethereal plane and the Heavens. It depicts a mystical communication of compassion and a crossing over to interact with deceased loved ones, driven by a premise of eternal union that death cannot part.

Music and staging

The production features original music composed by Eugene Belbis, alongside stage direction by Luigi Nacario and Meldrig Costuna. The performance incorporates Bicolano texts, famous Filipino folk songs and original lyrics written by Albis.

Cast and venue

Rising P-pop star Joshua Ryan Nubla leads the cast in the male role of Arnold, performing alongside Danielle Delica, who portrays Esmeralda.

The ensemble of seasoned actors includes Ces Dela Cruz-Guevara, Terence Guillermo, Rowel Robles, Zee Rizon, Rhoger Escorial, Josh Almeda, Ariz Pangilinan, Nina Ty, Ji Corpuz, Maxinne Lopez, Paulo Javier, Jesu Miguel Tan, Marcus Santos, Audrey Flores, Yassi Tan, Cheska Sangco, Bien Juni and Chelsea Sangco.

The Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium is located on the fourth floor of RCBC Plaza along Ayala Avenue, Makati City.