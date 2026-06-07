3 OFWs hurt in Kuwait airport attack safe, recovering — DMW

The DMW said no Filipino fatalities were reported in the incident.

Speaking during the OFW Global Summit 2026 press conference, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the three OFWs were among airport personnel affected by the attack.

Cacdac said one OFW was hospitalized for smoke inhalation but has since been discharged, while two others received outpatient treatment.

"One of the injured workers, who sustained minor wounds to the scalp and arms, is now recovering at her residence in Kuwait," he said.

The DMW chief assured the public that the agency, through its Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait, is closely monitoring the condition of the affected OFWs and providing the necessary assistance for their recovery and welfare.

The three Filipinos were among the 60 people injured in the 3 June drone strike at Kuwait International Airport.

CCTV footage showed what authorities described as an alleged Iranian drone crashing into the airport, causing structural damage and generating a massive cloud of dust.

Iran, however, denied responsibility for the attack, claiming that U.S. interceptor missiles that missed their intended targets caused the incident.