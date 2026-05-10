More OFWs repatriated from ME

Their repatriation was carried out under a one-country team approach through the collaboration of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Consulate Office.

Meanwhile, twenty-eight OFWs and their relatives from Qatar arrived safely home on Saturday night, 9 May.

Upon arrival in the country, the repatriated OFWs were immediately met and assisted by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), OWWA, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the medical team of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), in coordination with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation.

The DMW and OWWA also provided financial and welfare assistance, temporary accommodation, and transportation assistance. MIAA also extended medical assistance, while DSWD offered psychosocial support.

Meanwhile, 59 Filipino human trafficking victims from Myanmar arrived safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City aboard Thai Airways Flight TG 624. They were accompanied by Migrant Workers Office Thailand Labor Attaché Don Pangcog.

The repatriates received immediate airport assistance, meals, temporary hotel accommodations, transportation support, and other welfare services from OWWA.

They also received medical assistance from the MIAA Medical Team as part of the government’s whole-of-government response, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the safe, orderly, and dignified return of OFWs in distress.