Sound of a generation

Pioneers

The rise of Manila Sound is closely linked to Hotdog, the genre-defining band that made Taglish, disco, and Manila street culture sound effortlessly cool. Formed by brothers Dennis and Rene Garcia, the group broke through in 1974 with the hits “Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko” and “Pers Lab.” They later cemented their legacy with era-defining anthems such as “Manila,” “Annie Batungbakal,” and “Bongga Ka Day.” Hotdog wrote lyrics the way young, middle-class Manileños actually spoke — a casual, conversational blend of Tagalog and English. Paired with catchy, Western-inspired pop arrangements, the songs felt fresh and instantly relatable. Before long, Manila Sound was dominating radio stations, parties, and pop culture conversations across the country.