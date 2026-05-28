‘Bongga Ka, ’Day!’ musical brings Manila Sound to the stage

A new original Filipino musical inspired by the songs of legendary OPM group Hotdog is set to hit the stage this September 2026.

Bongga Ka, ’Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical will open at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, continuing the growing wave of large-scale local productions celebrating Filipino music and storytelling.

The show follows Annie Batungbakal, a young department store employee who dreams of becoming a fashion designer. As she immerses herself in Manila’s vibrant disco culture, she finds herself balancing ambition, identity, and the risks that come with chasing success.

Blending classic Manila Sound hits with fashion and retro-inspired visuals, the production aims to introduce a new generation to the music and culture that defined an era in Philippine entertainment.

The musical marks another collaboration between major players in the local entertainment industry following the success of Bagets The Musical, which was based on the iconic 1984 coming-of-age film.

Ticket waitlist registration is now open.