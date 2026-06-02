Why old hits keep finding new audiences

According to him, seeing older tracks resurface online is both rewarding and challenging. While he is grateful that the music continues to connect with people, he admitted that every new release is inevitably measured against songs that have already become fan favorites.

What means even more to him, however, are the personal stories shared by listeners.

The vocalist revealed that fans often approach him with emotional accounts of how particular songs helped them through heartbreak, personal crises and difficult periods in their lives.

He believes music has a unique ability to express feelings that many people struggle to articulate on their own. Hearing those experiences firsthand, he said, serves as a constant reminder of the impact a song can have beyond charts and streaming numbers.

Even after years of success, O'Donoghue said such encounters continue to humble him and reinforce the purpose behind writing and performing music.